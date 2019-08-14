|
|
ODESSA - Olga Franco Carrillo went home to our heavenly father on Monday, August 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 17, 1931 in Coyame, Chihuahua, Mexico to the late Luisa Navarette Franco and Crispin Beltran Franco.
She was raised in Coyame, Chihuahua and later immigrated to the US where she resided in Odessa, Texas all her life.
Olga worked for Texas Instruments until her retirement in 1991. She was known for her dedicated work ethic. After her retirement, she spent her time caring for her loved ones and faithfully serving the Lord. She enjoyed swimming, walking, playing card games, watching her grandchildren play sports and living an active life.
Olga was an epitome of strength and dignity throughout her life. She faced many life challenges, yet her faith guided her always. Her strength helped her persevere through this last battle of cancer with serenity to enter the kingdom of God. She was a devout Catholic and member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.
Her legacy continues within her family. She leaves behind her three children, Olga Samora and husband Albert of Odessa, Angel Carrillo and his wife Concha, and Luisa Garcia and her husband Jay; her sister, Estella Ramirez of Coyame, Chihuahua; ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Crispin and Luisa Franco; siblings, Raul Franco, Baldomero (Leopoldo) Franco, Aurora Ramos, Pablo Franco, Flora Franco, and Crispin Franco.
Olga's legacy of faith, love and strength remains very much alive in each of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family.
Visitation will be held at Hubbard-Kelly on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 1-9 PM with the Rosary being recited at 7 PM. Funeral services will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 1 PM followed by interment at the Rose Hill section of the Ector County Cemetery. Saul Carrillo, Michael Garcia, Angel Carrillo, Steven Garcia, Johnny Carrillo, and Josiah Romero will serve as pallbearers.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 14, 2019