ODESSA - Oliver "Prieto" Ornelas, at the young age of 49 was granted his angel wings on November 7, 2020.Oliver was born as a twin in Odessa, TX on July 15, 1971 to Thomas and Grace Ornelas.Oliver married Diana Ornelas on March 24, 2012. He graduated from Permian High School in 1989. He was a long time Electrician.Oliver was a passionate fan of both the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Oliver loved to dance to his Country and Tejano music as much as he loved his food. Oliver has a big heart and would always be willing to help out whenever and wherever he could.Oliver was well known for his big infectious "Kool-Aid" smile that lit up the room when he walked in.Oliver was a devout Catholic. From a very young age he was an Altar server, Carmelite and participated in the youth group and carried those beliefs throughout his life.Oliver was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Pilar and Paula Arrendondo, his paternal grandparents, Tomas and Paula Ornelas and his nephew Isaiah Paul Ornelas.Oliver leaves behind his wife, Diana Ornelas, children Destiny Ornelas (Visente Solano), Adrian Rodriguez, Fabian Rodriguez and AB Rodriguez; 3 grandchildren, Sophia, Sebastian and Kamilah. His parents Tom and Grace Ornelas, brothers Jay Garcia (Louisa), twin brother Oscar "Guero" Ornelas (Patty), Tommy Ornelas (Traci), his in-laws Abraham and Manuela Ramirez, brother-in-law Daniel Ramirez (Sonia) and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.Viewing will be at Odessa Funeral Home 1700 N. Jackson Ave on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9am-8pm. Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 1pm-5pm. Monday, November 16, 2020 from 9am-5pm. Rosary being recited at St. Elizabeth Ann Parish Hall 7601 N. Grandview Ave on Monday, November 16, 2020 beginning at 7pm. Mass of a Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2pm at St, Anthony Catholic Church Grounds 1321 W. Monahans St. Please bring a lawn chair as the mass will be celebrated outside. Burial will be in the Ector County Cemetery in the Odessa 2 section.The family would like to extend their gratitude for the outpouring of prayers, thoughts, support and food during this most difficult and heartbreaking time.