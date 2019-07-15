ODESSA, TX - Oliver Rodriguez age 23 passed from this life unexpectedly on Thursday, July 11th. He was born August 11, 1995 in Odessa to Carlos and Martha Susana (Leyva) Rodriguez. He married Katty Natividad on October 18, 2014 in Odessa.



An electrician for Foreman Electric, he had a contagious smile and was always joking and full of life. He would find the best in everything and was always happy and very loving, sentimental and cherished his family very much. Oliver had an awesome, tender heart and wasn't afraid to show his love and tenderness. His children, wife and family meant the world to him and spending time with them was his top priority.



Those left to cherish his love and memories are his wife, Katty, one son: Matthew and one daughter: Sofia Natividad Rodriguez all of Odessa. He also leaves behind his parents: Carlos and Susana, two brothers: Orlando Rodriguez and Israel Jordan, one sister: Karla Dominey and husband William all of Odessa; His Paternal grandmother: Concepcion Rodriguez and Maternal Grandparents Cesaria and Belem Leyva, one niece Azlynn Jane Dominey and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and many many dear friends.



He is preceded in death by his Paternal Grandfather: Alfonso Rodriguez.



Services are scheduled for 1 pm, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Acres West Funeral Chapel, with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com Published in Odessa American on July 15, 2019