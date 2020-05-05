MIDLAND - Olivia Ann (Elliott) Moore, age 68, of Midland, TX, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 from a traumatic head injury.
She was born May 29, 1951 in Hobbs, New Mexico to John and Gladys (Belcher) Elliott. Olivia graduated from Hobbs High School, where she played the flute. She also played the piano and enjoyed sewing.
Olivia married David Clay Evans March 30, 1970 in Hobbs, New Mexico and they were married until his passing in 1975. They had one daughter, Tamara Rene.
Olivia married Joe Neville Moore October 22, 1977 in El Paso, TX. They had one son, James Alan. Olivia spent her life caring for family and will be deeply missed. She loved the Lord and was a member of Crestview Baptist Church. She loved babies and spent decades volunteering in the church nursery.
Olivia is survived by her husband, Joe Moore who loved her dearly; son, James Moore and wife, Jennifer of Austin, TX; grandson, Dawson Hansen of Midland, TX; granddaughters, Jessica and Janette Moore of Austin, TX; sister, Cytha Peters of McCamey, TX; many nieces and nephews; her best friend Liz Henry and husband, Steve of Midland, TX.
Olivia is preceded in death by her daughter, Tamara Hansen; first husband, David Evans; her parents; her in-laws, Burch and Margaret Moore; her in-laws, Cecil and Freda Evans.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the American Cancer Society.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 7:00PM-9:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 2:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel with burial following at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Event will be livestreamed at www.livestream.com/npw.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Odessa American on May 5, 2020.