MIDLAND - No services have been scheduled. Ollie Pearl Sims, 71, of Midland, died Friday, July 31, 2020, in Midland . Arrangements are by AMERICAN HERITAGE CEMETERY/FUNERAL/CREMATORY of Midland .



