CRANE - It is very possible that most folks, family and close friends alike, don't know that "Sis" Brazeal's given name was Ollie Ruth Brazeal. As a young girl growing up in West Texas during the 1930's her older brother, Otis Turner, gave her the nickname "Sis". Her younger brother, Ralph, lovingly refers to his older sister as "Sissy." Her brothers' affectionate nicknames absolutely fit her personality, adventurous nature, and love of life and family.
Sis was well known for her dramatic, and sometimes very colorful, turn of phrase with her stories of the oil field, and the 60+ times that she and her husband of 67 years, "T" Brazeal, shared. T and Sis were the very definition of commitment, dedication, and enduring love across decades and many thousands of miles. Growing up in the oilfields of West Texas and raising her family in that ever-changing environment, Sis was always well prepared for the next move, and ready to get her family to the next site and set up household in very short order. As family legend has it, Sis could have her family moved, their household set up, her children registered for school, and a pot of red beans on the table for dinner in a single day! Sis's family was always the focus of her attention and her joy to celebrate. Sis was the cornerstone of the family and homemaker for her husband T and her two children, C.T. Brazeal and Ruth Littlefield. Sis was the very proud Grandmother to Ruth and Jackie's children, Paige, Brooke, and Collin. Heaven has received Sis, and we are certain she has already set up her new place with T, has supper on the table and a pecan pie in the oven, and is gathering her family. T and Sis, along with family and friends, will share a meal, a story or two, and certainly rounds of laughter. After supper, we're certain Sis has everyone gathered on her new front porch in Heaven, with a cup of coffee, sharing more of those wonderful stories and making sure that the group has a generous slice of pecan pie.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Crane County Cemetery with Arthur Rodriguez officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 1, 2019