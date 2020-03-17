|
|
ODESSA - A memorial service for Opal Mae (Clark-McKandles) Harris will be held at 10:00 am on March 18, 2020 at
Belmont Baptist Church and officiated by pastor, John McLemore. She passed from this world on March
14, 2020 in Midland Memorial Hospital. She was born in Pyote TX on April 9, 1933 to Robert Fulton Clark
and Fannie Belle Wise Clark. Her father passed away when she was a baby and she was raised by Webb
McKandles Jr, whom she considered her father all her life. She was raised in Penwell TX in the Texaco
camp and went to school in Odessa where she graduated from Odessa High School in 1951. She married
Ernest Jordan in 1951 and they raised their family in Frankel City Texas and Andrews Texas. She
attended cosmetology school and also was employed at Carruth Trucking and C & R Trucking in Andrews
for many years. She relocated to Odessa Texas and attended Odessa College where she received her
Associates degree and got her Broker's license and sold real estate at June Guess Realtors. She married
George O Harris Jr. on March 16, 1996. Opal was an avid volunteer and was a member of the Odessa
Downtown Lions club where she became the first women president of the club and was also the
Director of the Texas Lions Camp, a position she especially enjoyed. She volunteered for the Odessa
Chamber of Commerce in the P.R.O.S. and was a pink lady at Medical Center Hospital. At the end of her
life, she continued giving to the community by requesting that her body be donated to Texas Tech
Medical for research.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandi Jordan McCollum and husband James of Midland TX and Karen
Jordan Machuca and husband Gilbert of Hammond Indiana, her stepdaughter Maggie Harris Babb of
Midland TX and her stepson George O Harris III of Jacksonville Fl, nieces Patsy Lowderback Weeks of
Shreveport LA and Donna Lowderback Austin of San Antonio TX. She is survived by 7 grandchildren, 17
great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren, along with a host of friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband George, her parents Robert Clark and Webb and Fannie Belle
McKandles, 3 sisters Margaret Clark, Mandeline Clark Lowderback and Ethel Clark Baird, a
granddaughter Ana Machuca and a great grandson, Hunter Abshier.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials to the Texas Lions Camp PO Box 290247 Kerrville
TX 78029-0247. Arrangements are under the direction of Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home of Odessa TX.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 17, 2020