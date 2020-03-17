Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-0991
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Belmont Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Opal Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Opal Mae Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Opal Mae Harris Obituary
ODESSA - A memorial service for Opal Mae (Clark-McKandles) Harris will be held at 10:00 am on March 18, 2020 at

Belmont Baptist Church and officiated by pastor, John McLemore. She passed from this world on March

14, 2020 in Midland Memorial Hospital. She was born in Pyote TX on April 9, 1933 to Robert Fulton Clark

and Fannie Belle Wise Clark. Her father passed away when she was a baby and she was raised by Webb

McKandles Jr, whom she considered her father all her life. She was raised in Penwell TX in the Texaco

camp and went to school in Odessa where she graduated from Odessa High School in 1951. She married

Ernest Jordan in 1951 and they raised their family in Frankel City Texas and Andrews Texas. She

attended cosmetology school and also was employed at Carruth Trucking and C & R Trucking in Andrews

for many years. She relocated to Odessa Texas and attended Odessa College where she received her

Associates degree and got her Broker's license and sold real estate at June Guess Realtors. She married

George O Harris Jr. on March 16, 1996. Opal was an avid volunteer and was a member of the Odessa

Downtown Lions club where she became the first women president of the club and was also the

Director of the Texas Lions Camp, a position she especially enjoyed. She volunteered for the Odessa

Chamber of Commerce in the P.R.O.S. and was a pink lady at Medical Center Hospital. At the end of her

life, she continued giving to the community by requesting that her body be donated to Texas Tech

Medical for research.

She is survived by her daughters, Sandi Jordan McCollum and husband James of Midland TX and Karen

Jordan Machuca and husband Gilbert of Hammond Indiana, her stepdaughter Maggie Harris Babb of

Midland TX and her stepson George O Harris III of Jacksonville Fl, nieces Patsy Lowderback Weeks of

Shreveport LA and Donna Lowderback Austin of San Antonio TX. She is survived by 7 grandchildren, 17

great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren, along with a host of friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband George, her parents Robert Clark and Webb and Fannie Belle

McKandles, 3 sisters Margaret Clark, Mandeline Clark Lowderback and Ethel Clark Baird, a

granddaughter Ana Machuca and a great grandson, Hunter Abshier.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials to the Texas Lions Camp PO Box 290247 Kerrville

TX 78029-0247. Arrangements are under the direction of Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home of Odessa TX.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Opal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
Download Now