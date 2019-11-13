Odessa American Obituaries
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-0991
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
View Map
Resources
Oralia M. Olivas

Oralia M. Olivas Obituary
ODESSA - Oralia M. Olivas passed on November 8, 2019 in Odessa, TX

She was born in Pecos, TX to the late Juan Munoz and Maria De La O and is preceded in death by husband Paul Olivas.

She worked several years at Miller Gold Printing then Northside Senior Center. She was a devout Christian and attended Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, traveling, family gatherings and watching the Dallas Cowboys. She was an active Grandma and would do anything for her grandkids and family. She always had encouraging words and blessed everyone she met.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Arturo Munoz, Alfonso Munoz and Enrique Martinez. Sisters, Eloisa Vargas and Ignacia Nunez.

She is survived by her Son, Edward Contreras (Ana) of Odessa, Texas. Daughter, Edna Villa (Armando) of Odessa, TX Step-sons, Paul Olivas Jr. (Maria) of Moreno Valley, CA and Max Olivas (Patricia) of Tempe, AZ. Step-daughters, Linda Torres (Robert) of Phoenix, AZ and Mary Ono (Brian) of Chandler, AZ. Sister, Alicia Ortega (Jose) Pecos, TX. Brothers, Ernest Martinez, Joe Martinez (Socorro) of Pecos, TX. 16 grand kids, 26 great-grand kids and 8 great-great grandkids, also a niece she cared for as another daughter Virginia Vargas.

Pallbearers are Jose Villa, Eddie Contreras, Alvaro Ortiz, Lauro Ramirez, Ralph De La O, Alonso Munoz. Honorary Pallbearer Jayden "JJ" Villa.

Visitation will be from 9a.m.to 9p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 with a prayer service at 7 p.m at Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home. Funeral Service on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1pm at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home Chapel with Israel Zavala officiating and burial following at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements made by Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home in Odessa, Texas.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 13, 2019
