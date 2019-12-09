|
|
EL PASO, TEXAS - On this day, December 7, 2019, Lanar Burns, Age 85, passed to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born on October 27,1934 in Young County, Texas to Clara Martin Burns and Oran Clark Burns.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Norma Dean Burns and brother, Harold Burns of Odessa, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patsy Walker Burns, previously from Odessa, daughter, C.B. Burns, son-in-law Charlie High, granddaughter, Kylie High; all of El Paso, Texas. Also survived by his son, Bradley Burns, daughter-in-law, Amy Rymer Burns granddaughter, Stella Burns; all of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Also survived by Mike and Bonnie Chambers, nephew & wife of Austin, Texas and sister-in-law, Connie Burns, and brother-in-law, Pete Chambers, all of Odessa, Texas and many more nieces and nephews.
Lanar graduated from Morton, Texas High School in 1953. He graduated from Odessa College in 1955 and married his wife, Patsy that same year. He owned both Burns Equipment Co., and then Pulsation Analysis Mfg. Company in Odessa in the 1980's and 90's. he retired to Creede, Colorado for 8 years moving back to San Angelo, Texas in 2006. He moved to El Paso in 2012 to be near his daughter.
His Memorial Service will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Westside Community Church, 201 E. Sunset Rd., with Pastor Joe Williams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his honor to West Side Community Church of El Paso, Texas or Hospice of El Paso, who took wonderful care of him during his final months. Also, a special thanks go out to Magdalene Allen with Always Caring and providing Jessie Garcia and Robert, who never missed a night for 5 long months giving him such special care and love.
All services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home - West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 9, 2019