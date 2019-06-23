ODESSA - Oscar A. Jimenez, 64, left this world in his own SUPERMAN fashion on Monday, June 17, 2019. He was a native Odessan who grew up and settled here with his family. He graduated from Ector High School in 1973.



He only had two (2) jobs his whole life. His first job was at the Village Supermarket and his second one was at SEWELL FORD where he made his life long career which he dedicated 46 years to. He began working at Sewell as a student at Ector while enrolled in auto mechanics. He currently worked for Mr. Colin Sewell and had previously worked for his parents as well as his grandparents when he originally started.



He loved playing softball and played many years with Los Chicanos, Odessa Nosotros, and Houston Copeland to name a few. He enjoyed being around his family, especially all the kids.



He was Superman to his family and coworkers, Dad, Big Oscar, and Papaw. He married his high school sweetheart, Velma Hinojos, and had been together 46 years. Together they had and raised three (3) children; Christina (Damaris) Taylor, Oscar Jimenez, Jr., Corina (Phillip) Lopez. Three (3) grandchildren; Caylea (Matthew) Aranda, Darian (Leeann) Taylor, and Cambree Faith Lopez; Four (4) great-grandchildren; Rylan, Bowen, Watson and Aidan.



As he joins his parents, Emigido and Belen Jimenez, he leaves behind his mother-in-law, Enedina Hinojos as well as his five (5) sisters-in-law & three (3) brothers-in-law; Norma Bustos, Maria (Manuel) Rodriguez, Ida Ricks, Alma (Donald) Munoz, Emma (Marcus) Hudgins and countless nieces and nephews who all loved him dearly.



Rosary will be Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Hubbard Kelly at7 pm. Mass will be Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Frank Chavez officiating.



Pall Bearers are: Darian Taylor, Rudy Portillo, Jonathan Mora, Gus Mendoza, Randy Rice, and Joey Westerman.



The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Colin Sewell, Sherrilyn Mobley, and his whole Sewell Ford Family, Father Frank Chavez as well as all of our family and friends who have been with us through this most difficult time in our lives. We THANK all of you! Published in Odessa American on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary