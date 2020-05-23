ODESSA - Osvaldo Chevy Renteria died unexpectedly at MCH on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the age of 17.Chevy is survived by his mother Jessica Castaneda, father Edgar Osbaldo Renteria of Odessa TX; brothers Edgar Cheyenne Renteria and Zayden Nova Castaneda of Odessa; great grandmother Maria Castaneda (Chica), grandmother Ivonne Castaneda and grandfather Robert Olivas of Odessa; grandfather Perfecto and grandmother Isidria Renteria of Odessa; "Nina"-Maria Lozoya; Maternal uncles Luis Lozoya and wife Elide of Killeen TX, Ricky Lozoya and wife Monica of Odessa; aunt Lucero "Black" Velasquez and husband Manuel; Paternal aunt Alma Tavarez and husband Jesse of Odessa; uncle Isaac Renteria of Odessa; girlfriend Jazmin Armendariz and puppy Aly.Chevy was born February 2, 2003 in Odessa Tx to Jessica and Edgar. He will be remembered for his illuminant smile, outgoing personality and his loving and caring ways toward others.Chevy was young, full of laughter and light. He had a passion for vehicles and many caring friends who are greatly appreciated for the "Burnout" in his memory. He loved his yorkie Aly. His smile and handsome ways will be greatly missed by all!"My baby I wasn't present to hold your hand and console you at your last moments. God allowed Delilah Guaderrama to be by your side. I thank you for joining us as you knew I would need her by my side for comfort and guidance. I love you, be at peace, we will pull through".A funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 10am at MidCities Community Church, 8700 TX-191, Midland TX 79707. Reception to follow at Galaxy Event Center, 608 W. 10th, Odessa TX 79762. Pastor Daniel Hernandez will officiate the ceremony. Pallbearers will be Ashley Velasquez, Armando Velasquez, Christian Leyva, Nathaniel Marquez, Geovanni Romero, Jesus Tavarez, Damian Guzman and Andrew Lozoya. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Chevys' life.The family to would like to thank paramedics, ER and ICU staff and surgeons for their kindness, dedication and efforts.