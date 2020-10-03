ODESSA - Otis Kent "Kenny" Comstock, Jr. (35) and Melissa Nicole Comstock (34), of Odessa, Texas died unexpectedly on September 24, 2020 from injuries sustained in a car accident near Tatum, New Mexico. They were on their way to Ruidoso, NM for a family weekend together with their three children. All three of their children, Natalie (6), Camden (4) and Carver (1) survived.
Otis Kent Comstock, Jr. or "Kenny" as he was known to his friends and family, was born on December 16, 1984 to Otis and Mary Comstock in Westminster, Maryland. Kenny attended Delone Catholic High School in McSherrystown, Pennsylvania and was passionate about football, accounting, and being an active part of his local church youth group. After graduating high school, Kenny moved to Greenville, South Carolina where he completed a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Christian Ministry from North Greenville University. While at North Greenville, he met his wife Melissa and the two were wed on January 5, 2008. In 2011, he and his wife Melissa, moved to Odessa, Texas where he would complete his Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Dallas and was in the process of finishing his Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership Studies from Dallas Baptist University at his time of death.
Kenny served on staff at Crossroads Fellowship Church in Odessa, Texas, most recently as the Executive and Teaching Pastor, since 2011. He also served on numerous boards including: President of the Board for Compass Academy, Regional Vice President for Asian Partners International, and Treasurer of the Board of Directors for SHARE Transition Committee. Kenny was a faithful and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and son.
Kenny was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Otis and Peggy Comstock and maternal grandparents Marvin and Margaret Brenneman. In addition to their three children Kenny is survived by his parents Otis and Mary Comstock, and siblings, Sherrie Tackett and husband Rodney, Laura Livingston and husband Michael, and Chris Comstock and wife Renee, along with numerous other family members
Melissa Nicole Comstock was born on April 18, 1986 to Fred and Linda Brown in Greenville, South Carolina. Melissa attended Blue Ridge High School in Greer, South Carolina and was passionate about dance, cheerleading, and being an active part of her church youth group. After graduating high school, Melissa attended North Greenville University in Greenville, South Carolina and received her Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies: Business and Computer Science. She also became a Licensed Cosmetologist from the Academy of Hair Technology.
Melissa worked as a Web Designer and Pre-School Teacher but most recently found her greatest joy and calling by being a wife and mother. Melissa used her creative and organizational prowess to produce lasting memories for her surviving children through various photo and scrap books. She helped to organize and maintain the multi-faceted life of her husband while also cultivating a safe and happy home for her family. She loved Jesus, her husband and her kids with a tenacity and passion that will never be matched. Melissa was a faithful and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and daughter.
Melissa was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Floyd and Martha Brown and maternal grandparents Ivan P. Harris and Joyce P. Harris. In addition to their three children Melissa is survived by her parents Fred and Linda Brown, and siblings Jennifer Westmoreland and husband William, Lindsey Evans and husband Dewey along with numerous other family members.
January 5, 2008 began the marriage and lifelong commitment of Kenny and Melissa Comstock. They made a commitment at their wedding to remain together "until death do us part," never knowing that time would come sooner than anyone ever expected.
To know Kenny and Melissa was to feel accepted, loved and important. They had a way of welcoming and caring for every single person they encountered. They were both brilliant, excelling not just in school but in their understanding and application of God's word. They loved their three children, Natalie (6), Camden (4) and Carver (1) passionately. They loved being with their family and to travel. They would often combine those two passions by taking family trips to the Dallas Cowboys games, the beach, and any place they wanted to explore. Their family and friends will miss them more than words can say.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to support Kenny and Melissa's three surviving children can be made at gofundme.com
. The money donated to this GoFundMe will go towards The Kenny and Melissa Comstock Foundation, an approved 501c3 which directly benefits their children, Natalie, Camden and Carver. From personal needs to college funds this GoFundMe will cover these precious children, and many others, for the rest of their lives. Your giving will allow the incredible work Kenny and Melissa started with Education, Orphan Care and Missions to continue through the lives of their children and beyond.
There will be Celebration of Life services held in Odessa, Texas on October 3rd, Hampstead, MD on October 10th, and Greenville, SC on October 17th.