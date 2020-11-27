MONAHANS - Ozell Morris Claborn went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday November 23, 2020. He died at home with his wife at his side. He was born August 13, 1936, in Gorman, Texas to Alton W. Claborn and Alta Olene (Crawford) Claborn. The family moved to Kermit in 1941 with Magnolia Gas and Oil. He attended the Kermit Schools and 1956. He attended Tarleton Junior College for two years. He and his high school sweetheart, Mary Tom Rainwater, married December 27, 1956 in Kermit. He went to work for The Western Company in 1958, and worked in Kermit, Rankin and Monahans for them. He loved his children very much and was a good father. He was a deacon for the 3rd and Dwight Church of Christ for thirty years. He had a kind heart and helped many people. He retired in 1998, bought a trailer, and visited all over the United States and Canada for fifteen years. He really enjoyed his trailer and the places they went. Ozell is preceded in death by his parents Alton W. Claborn and Alta Olene (Crawford) Claborn, and his sister Betty Siekman. He is survived by his sister Wynell Melton of Olton, Texas. Ozell and Mary Tom were blessed with three children, Misti Claborn Gallaway, husband Kenneth from Olton, Texas. Brook and wife, Pam Hudson Claborn from San Angelo, Texas. Cody and wife Alison Baker Claborn from Katy, Texas. Papaw O's nine grandchildren were his pride and joy: Amanda Claborn McFarland husband Lane, Garet Brook Claborn, Clayton Gallaway, Emily Claborn Walter husband Chad, Colton Claborn wife Rebekah, Lacey Gallaway Holloman husband Jacob, Kacey Gallaway, Camron Claborn wife Anna, and Chad Claborn. The loving family continues to grow with Greats: Eric, Austin, and McKenzie McFarland; MacKayla and Cooper Walter; Alexa and Sophie Gallaway; Ames and Rowan Claborn; Fern and Cora June Holloman; Emma Grace Claborn; Elizabeth and Janie Baker.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store