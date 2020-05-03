ODESSA - Patricia Ann Campbell, 87, of Odessa, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born July 27, 1932 in Gladewater, TX to the late Arrie Lee (Rushing) and Clifford Denney.



She lived in California during World War II when her family made the move to Odessa in 1947. She graduated from Odessa High School in 1951. Pat married J. D. Campbell on September 15, 1951 in Odessa. Their first son Jerry was born in 1952 and Randy was born in 1958. J. D. and Pat moved to Venezuela in 1965 and then on to Houston in 1983. They made their final return to Odessa in 1986.



Pat was a housewife who enjoyed painting, playing Bridge, cooking, and working her crossword & jigsaw puzzles. She was a member of the Bridge Club, Hospital Auxiliary, and of Crescent Park Baptist Church. She loved her family very much and enjoyed anything that involved them.



Pat is survived by her son, Jerry Campbell and wife Connie of The Woodlands; daughter-in-law, Tracy Campbell of Odessa; sister, Nadeane Thompson of Marshall; five grandchildren: Shawn Campbell and wife Sarah, Jennifer Walker and husband Brian, Ryan Campbell, Jeremy Campbell and Andrew Campbell; and seven great grandchildren, Landon, Caylor, Cooper, Harper, Evan, Hadley and Londyn.



She is preceded in death by her husband, J. D.; son, Randy; and her parents.



The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 5-9 PM at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday, May 8, 2020 at 10 AM at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home with Pastor Jimmy Braswell officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Shawn Campbell, Ryan Campbell, Jeremy Campbell, Andrew Campbell and Brian Walker will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Landon Walker, Cooper Campbell and Evan Walker.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store