GRAND PRAIRIE - Patricia Ann Flowers was born July 25, 1949 to Marvin Lasater and Elizabeth Martin in Levelland, Texas. Pat graduated from Whiteface High School in 1967. She attended South Plains College and graduated from West Texas State University with a B S in elementary education and a teaching certificate. Pat married Larry Flowers in 1970. She worked in special education in the elementary schools in ECISD and then moved to work at the Region 18 Service Center until she retired. She moved to Grand Prairie to be close to her niece and two great nieces. Patricia Ann ("Pat" or Aunt Pat or "Harold" as Larry referred to her often) loved to read and was an innovative and dedicated educator in Texas. She loved to travel. Pat and Larry went to most of their godson's college football games and they were always in search of the best chicken-fried steak in Texas. After Larry passed, Pat would go on trips with some of her other retired teaching buddies to see more of this country. She died on July 12, 2020. Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Elizabeth Lasater; her stepmother, Lena Wingo; her stepsister, Barbara; and her husband, Larry Flowers. Pat is survived by her stepbrother Joel Parsons; his daughter, Delilah Woodward; her two girls, Mattison and Mallory of Grand Prairie; cousins, Scott Skidmore of Midland and Dan Skidmore of Dearborn, MI; and godson, Sam Skidmore of Belton, Tx. Numerous relatives, teachers, co-workers and friends alike will miss her warm-welcoming smile, and many will often reflect on the impact she had on the children she loved so dearly. Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa, Texas. In lieu of flowers you can give donations to the American Heart Association
or donate to your nearest library. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
.