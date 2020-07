Or Copy this URL to Share

GRAND PRAIRIE - Patricia Ann "Pat" Flowers, 70, of Grand Prairie, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Grand Prairie. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, July 21, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Sunset Memorial Gardens And Funeral Home of Odessa.



