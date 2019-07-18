ODESSA - It is with heavy hearts, we've had to say goodbye to our mother, Patricia Ann Nealy on



Friday, July 12, 2019. She was spiritually reunited with her loving mother and father,



Maurine Hoyle-Nealy and BF Nealy and was joined by her brother Al Craig Nealy to walk



together through the heavenly gates.



Patricia A. Nealy was born on September 28, 1953 to parents Maurine Hoyle-Nealy and BF



Nealy, in Taylor, TX.



Patricia lived in Odessa, TX for the majority of her life and was a graduate of Ector High



School. She loved cooking and baking and she had a heart of gold. Patricia loved her



family and was always willing to anything she had to do to ensure their happiness. Patricia



loved spending time with her sons and grandchildren and cherished every moment she



had with them. She made an impact on the lives of each and every person she knew and



was loved by so many. She will be truly and deeply missed by all.



Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Cindeka (Crystalina) Nealy and Nehemiah Nealy,



her grandchildren, Ariadne Raelene Granado, Amarion Boyd, Kantreal Trustun Nealy, and



Tavian Prieston Nealy; her siblings Marvin (Vivian) Nealy, Shirley (Curtis) Arnold, Pamela (Michael)



Fray, Sandra (Byron) Jones, Al Nealy (deceased), and a host of nieces, nephews, family and



dear friends.



Our dear mother has been a blessing to us all and we are comforted in knowing that she is



resting in God's hands.



A Visitation will be held on Thursday, July the 18th from 5pm-9pm at Frank Wilson Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July the 19th at 10am at Living Vision Church Ministries in Odessa. Published in Odessa American on July 18, 2019