Services
Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
4635 Oakwood Drive
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 368-7191
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
4635 Oakwood Drive
Odessa, TX 79761
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Living Vision Church Ministries
Odessa, TX
View Map
Patricia Ann Nealy


1953 - 2019
Patricia Ann Nealy Obituary
ODESSA - It is with heavy hearts, we've had to say goodbye to our mother, Patricia Ann Nealy on

Friday, July 12, 2019. She was spiritually reunited with her loving mother and father,

Maurine Hoyle-Nealy and BF Nealy and was joined by her brother Al Craig Nealy to walk

together through the heavenly gates.

Patricia A. Nealy was born on September 28, 1953 to parents Maurine Hoyle-Nealy and BF

Nealy, in Taylor, TX.

Patricia lived in Odessa, TX for the majority of her life and was a graduate of Ector High

School. She loved cooking and baking and she had a heart of gold. Patricia loved her

family and was always willing to anything she had to do to ensure their happiness. Patricia

loved spending time with her sons and grandchildren and cherished every moment she

had with them. She made an impact on the lives of each and every person she knew and

was loved by so many. She will be truly and deeply missed by all.

Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Cindeka (Crystalina) Nealy and Nehemiah Nealy,

her grandchildren, Ariadne Raelene Granado, Amarion Boyd, Kantreal Trustun Nealy, and

Tavian Prieston Nealy; her siblings Marvin (Vivian) Nealy, Shirley (Curtis) Arnold, Pamela (Michael)

Fray, Sandra (Byron) Jones, Al Nealy (deceased), and a host of nieces, nephews, family and

dear friends.

Our dear mother has been a blessing to us all and we are comforted in knowing that she is

resting in God's hands.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, July the 18th from 5pm-9pm at Frank Wilson Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July the 19th at 10am at Living Vision Church Ministries in Odessa.
Published in Odessa American on July 18, 2019
