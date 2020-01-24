|
|
HOUSTON - Patricia Ann Stubbs, 67, passed away at her residence in Houston, TX on January 19, 2020. Ann was born in Odessa, TX on December 31, 1952 to Leland and Alice Stubbs. She grew up enjoying sports such as racquetball, golf, tennis and softball. She continued to enjoy watching sports, but the college Women's Basketball in particular. She enjoyed crafts and playing canasta. She was a 1971 graduate of Permian High School then graduated from several colleges/universities including Odessa College, Texas Tech, and Texas A&M, just to name a few. Education was very important to her and she carried that through to her nieces. School was never optional; it was a necessity. She moved to Houston in 1975 and continued to live there, but Odessa was always home to her and where she planned to return. Ann worked for over 40 years with Southwestern Bell/AT&T as a dedicated Engineer until her retirement about a year ago. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Alice and Leland Stubbs; her grandparents, Burt and Catherine Tice; and numerous aunts and uncles. She is survived by her sister, Kaye Macon of Odessa; her nieces, Cheryl Isbell and husband Jeff of Valley View, TX and Amanda Paradeaux and husband Dustin of Odessa; great nieces and nephews: Bailey Haney, Michael Haney, Cody Paradeaux, Zach Isbell, Wyatt Isbell, Tyler Isbell, Luke Paradeaux, and Lily Paradeaux; special Aunt, Hazel Broyles Sumberlin; and numerous cousins. Graveside Services will be 1 PM, Monday, January 27, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign her Guestbook, please visit [email protected]
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 24, 2020