ODESSA - With profound sadness we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother Patricia "Trisha" (Barber) Sibley. She went to be with the Lord in the presence of her family on November 8, 2019, in her family home. A celebration of Trisha's life will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 1 pm at the Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel in Odessa. We are honored to have Lynn Money officiate. A prayer once lead by her husband will be read by her son Jonn Morgan. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
She was born and raised in Odessa, Texas to Annie Laura (Smith) and Thomas Jefferson "T.J." Barber on March 4, 1940.
Trisha wed W.L. "Bill" Sibley on August 28, 1960 at Northside church of Christ, in Odessa, Texas.
First and foremost, Trisha was a Christian and a member of the Sherwood Church of Christ in Odessa, Texas. She worshiped faithfully, volunteered, taught and oversaw Sunday School for more than 50 years. Her church family was near and dear to her heart.
Patricia was a dedicated daughter, wife, and mother. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Mimi to her grandsons Brian and Tate. She loved reading stories and play games when they were young. She looked forward to them taking her to lunch and visiting in more recent years.
She was the loving and devoted mother to Jonn Morgan, and Laurie Paige. She supported them in their careers as a devoted schoolteacher and business owner respectively.
Trisha graduated from Odessa High School in 1958, and later attended Odessa College, completing her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education at Abilene Christian College in January 1962. Immediately upon graduating, Patricia began her career teaching in the Ector County School District's elementary school program. Even while teaching, she still found time to continue her education, with graduate work at Texas Tech University, and The University of Texas at El Paso.
In 1975, she was selected to appear in Who's Who in Texas, in a section of the volume honoring outstanding educators in the state.
In all, Patricia enjoyed a storied 50-year career as an educator, teaching entirely for the Ector County Independent School District at San Jacinto, Burnet, Fannin (the elementary school she attended as a child), and Ross Elementary schools. She cherished the relationships she shared with her students, many of which grew way beyond the classroom including Laurie (Lathum) Sevier who became a second daughter to her.
In October of 1970 Trisha joined the Beta Epsilon Conclave of Kappa Kappa Iota, the nation's oldest teacher's sorority dedicated to community service, personal development, and providing scholarships. Trisha was a member of Kappa for almost 50 years. She loved her Kappa Sisters. While a member, Patricia served as the organizations State President in 2001-2002 and again in 2013-2014. She was on the State board as parliamentarian for 2019-2020; served on various State and National committees and as regional chairperson. Trisha's always looked forward to attending state and national conventions.
One of her cherished duties was giving out the purple heart award at the state convention. Another Kappa duty Tricia participated in for many years was treasurer of Southwest Regional. Every Kappa knew they could count on Tricia to give them guidance and advice. Her knowledge was endless as was her commitment to her fellow Kappa's. With almost 50 years as a Kappa, there is so much more that could be said, but anyone who knew Tricia knew she was a Kappa through and through and would be there to help in any way she could.
She was active in the community serving 15 years as secretary on West Texas Credit Union's board of directors; volunteering 574 hours over 5 years for the Medical Center Auxiliary with cousin Ann Ellison, and longtime friend Ray Pierson. She was honored by the auxiliary board on November 5th, 2019 with her five-year service pin. She was also a hospice volunteer for many years.
Patricia's life was one of service. She believed serving others was her calling. She shared her smile, compassion, and love with those in need, her dear neighbors, those who were home bound, her church family, complete strangers, and many others. She always made sure that her friends and neighbors had a warm meal for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and anytime there was a need or a difficult time in their life.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Annie Laura (Smith) Barber and Thomas Jefferson "T.J." Barber, husband W. L. "Bill" Sibley, and brother Zeral Ray Barber.
She is survived by her children; Jonn Morgan Sibley and wife Cherie, Laurie Paige (Sibley) Fulton and husband Tommy Fulton, Jr., grandsons Robert Brian Leonard Sibley, and Kenneth Tate Irvin Sibley. Niece Lezlie (Barber) Hobday and husband John of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, nephew Lane Barber and wife Lisa of Cedar Park. Niece Holly (Herbert) Wesson and husband Jeff of Midland, along with Kelly Herbert and wife Janie of Houston. Niece Kathy Ann Bobbit, husband Roy and their children Will, Jordana, and Nathan. Nephew Steve York, and his children Kyle and Scout. And her sweet dog Belle who has been adopted by a special friend and neighbor Tiffany Sedate.
Pallbearers: Brian Sibley, Tate Sibley, Will Hodges, Nathan Hodges, Lane Barber, & Cody Wesson
In the spirit of her giving nature, in lieu of flowers please consider donating to a charity. Here are some of her favorites: New Mexico Christian Children's Home in Portales, Foster's Home for Children in Stephenville, Lubbock Christian Children's Home, Meals on Wheels, The Door of Hope, and The Kappa Delta State Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 12, 2019