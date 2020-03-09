|
ODESSA - Patricia Dean Young Winters, 92 passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Odessa. She married Willis Dryden Winters on August 15, 1946 in Phillips, Texas. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A strong Christian woman who raised 4 children, then after her children were grown, pursued a career in retail at Sears and Dilliard's. After her and Willis retired, they traveled with Oil City Sam's RV Club and made many friends. A founding member of Kingston Ave. Baptist church, she later attended Immanuel Baptist & was a member of Crescent Park Baptist Church. Volunteering as Brownie Leader, Pink Lady at MCH and many church affiliates. She enjoyed cooking for her family especially Sunday dinners. She also was an excellent seamstress.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years and her parents E.C. and Adeline Young of Phillips, Texas. She is survived by her four children, Willis Winters and wife Diane of Pearland, Mary Gesch and husband Tom, Lynne Brook and Jim Winters all of Odessa, 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be Monday March 9, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Tuesday March 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM and interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family wishes to express special thanks to all those who were so helpful with her and her family.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 9, 2020