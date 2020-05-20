Patricia Hernandez Munoz~Orosco
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA, TEXAS - Patricia Hernandez Munoz~Orosco, 47, of Odessa, Texas, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Odessa, Texas. Celebration of Life will be held at 10am Friday May 22, 2020, at Martinez Funeral Home Chapel. The Family of Mrs. Orosco has opted for cremation with burial to be held at a later date. Family and Friends is officiating. Arrangements are by MARTINEZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Odessa.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory
1040 S. Dixie Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-8077
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved