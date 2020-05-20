ODESSA, TEXAS - Patricia Hernandez Munoz~Orosco, 47, of Odessa, Texas, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Odessa, Texas. Celebration of Life will be held at 10am Friday May 22, 2020, at Martinez Funeral Home Chapel. The Family of Mrs. Orosco has opted for cremation with burial to be held at a later date. Family and Friends is officiating. Arrangements are by MARTINEZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Odessa.



