ODESSA - Patricia "Pat" Jones, age 77, of Odessa, TX, passed away on September 9, 2019 at her home in Odessa.
Pat was born August 29, 1942 to Rufus Joy and Myrtle Clark. Pat married the love of her life, Milton Jones, September 13, 1958. They shared 61 years of a wonderful marriage together.
Pat worked as a child-care Director at Odessa Day Nursery for 35 years. She loved her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pat loved to host holiday meals for not only the entire family but friends of the family as well. She was a kind-hearted woman who also loved to laugh.
Pat loved to play cards and games. She enjoyed playing bingo and Texas hold-em with friends and family. You could always find her in front of a television watching the Dallas Cowboys play football on Sundays. She had a backyard full of turtles that she loved to care for as well.
Pat is preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle Clark, and her father, Rufus Joy, along with her sister, Geneva Hinkle, and her brothers, Claxton Joy, Clayton Joy, Steve Joy, and Dickie Joy and one son in law, Randy Gouard.
Pat is survived by her husband, Milton Jones, and her son, Freddie Jones and his wife, Leslie Jones; her daughters, Dian Gouard, Michelle Jones; her brother, Darrell Joy; sister, Lois Welch; grandchildren, Dana Bartlett and her husband, Randy Bartlett, Randy Gouard, Jr., Trey Jones, Madelaine Reeves and Stephanie Reeves; great grandchildren, Kylee Bartlett, Alyssa Bartlett, Jaydn Jones and Chloe Gouard.
Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Randy Gouard, Jr., Adam Castro, Randy Bartlett, Trey Jones, Manuel Castro and Russell Haley.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences pleas sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 12, 2019