1/
Patricia Mae Niceley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - Patricia Mae Niceley, 86, of Odessa, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 2, 1934 in Lamesa to the late Regenia Mae (Wilson) and William Elvis Solomon.

Patsy is survived by her son, Bobby Kidd; sister, Joyce Baglin; and ten grandchildren, Shawn Kincaid, Clay Kincaid, Shana Kidd, Bryan Kidd, Cody Kidd, Aaron Kidd, Ellie Kidd, and Anna Ball.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Diana Hayes; parents; and sister, Betty Francis.

Graveside service will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 1 PM at Dawson County Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Dawson County Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
4323320991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved