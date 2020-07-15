ODESSA - Patricia Mae Niceley, 86, of Odessa, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 2, 1934 in Lamesa to the late Regenia Mae (Wilson) and William Elvis Solomon.



Patsy is survived by her son, Bobby Kidd; sister, Joyce Baglin; and ten grandchildren, Shawn Kincaid, Clay Kincaid, Shana Kidd, Bryan Kidd, Cody Kidd, Aaron Kidd, Ellie Kidd, and Anna Ball.



She is preceded in death by her daughter, Diana Hayes; parents; and sister, Betty Francis.



Graveside service will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 1 PM at Dawson County Cemetery.



