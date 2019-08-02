|
ODESSA - Patricia Olivas Garcia, age 58, of Odessa, passed from this life on Monday, July 29, 2019. She began her earthly journey in Pecos, TX on Thursday, August 19, 1960, born to the late Genovebo and Rosa (Ulate) Olivas. She married Isaias Garcia in Odessa on June 29, 1979 and they began a family, raising four children together.
Patricia ran a tight ship. She loved to be in charge and wouldn't take no for an answer. She was the epitome of tough love. Like many who are hard on the outside, though, she had a heart of gold. She never met a stranger and loved to laugh. She was a friend to everyone and was not afraid to fight for you.
Those left to cherish her love and memory are her husband: Isaias Garcia Sr.; son: Isaias Garcia Jr.; three daughters: RoseEllen Garcia, Virginia Garcia and husband Ricardo Rodriguez, and Elizabeth Herrera and husband Angel Herrera; sisters: Beatrice Escarcega and husband Baldemar, Maribel Olivas and husband Hector Mendez, and Joanna Olivas and husband Gilbert Rivera; ten grandchildren and one on the way; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
She is preceded to her heavenly home by her parents; two brothers: Ifrain Olivas and Victor Olivas; niece: Victoria Olivas and nephew: Carlos Dailey.
Rosary will be recited at Acres West 24 Hour Chapel on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church on Monday, August 5, 2019. Interment will follow at Odessa II Gardens section of Ector County Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences may be sent to the family online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 2, 2019