Patricia Ott Kelly
ODESSA - On June 13th Patricia Ott Kelly took our Saviors' hand and stepped away from our Earthly family and into Glory. She gave no mind to her promise to live to 101, nor any desires of those whom loved her most. She heeded her Lords call to Heaven for a long-awaited reunion with her Mama, Sister Sal, and a heavenly host of angels. She was the Pillar we all leaned on even before WE realized we badly needed one. Her departure left a hole in so many hearts that can only be filled with recollections of her love, joyous smile, gentle smile, and guiding hands and long-lasting lessons on life. Although she is dearly missed, we have gained another guardian angel. Preceded in death by husband Daniel J Kelly Sr., Parents Kenneth and Dorothy Ott, Brothers Mike and Jon Ott and sister Sally Carrell. Survived by children Kimberly and Terry McCrury of Odessa, Daniel Joseph Kelly of Lubbock, children of her heart Misty Lee and KC Ott,10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and deeply loved family and friends. A Celebration of Life was held at 5:00 pm Thursday June 18th at Acres West Funeral Home. Interment will be at 9:00 am at Resthaven in Midland on Friday, June 19, 2020.



Published in Odessa American on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory
JUN
19
Burial
09:00 AM
Resthaven Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
West Odessa, TX 79764
432-381-9000
