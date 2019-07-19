SAN ANGELO - Patricia Yvonne Reese was born July 10, 1934 in Hickory, North Carolina to William Floyd and Billie Seale Reese, Jr. She was born a coal miner's daughter, raised in Harlan County, Kentucky. She was the youngest of 6 siblings. She enlisted in the US Air Force as a WAAF on August 29, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois. While stationed at Carswell AFB in Ft. Worth, Texas, she met the love of her life, Donald Wayne Patton. They married on February 5, 1954 and spent 65 years together. She received an honorable discharge on June 8, 1954 as an Airman 2nd Class Senior Communications Specialist with a Top-Secret Clearance. Pat made her life's work raising 3 children, taking care of Don and serving the Lord.



Pat was a popular young lady in school, serving as a flag bearer for the band and was an honor student. Her talents came to light when she wrote articles for Redbook Reminiscence, and the Jal Record, local Jal, New Mexico Newspaper. She also shared her "recipe" on a National television show, where she prepared Don's favorite meal with viewers.



Pat became a Christian in 1956. She spent her life teaching Bible classes in Sheffield, Ozona and Big Lake Texas and in Jal New Mexico. Many young men and women have come back to thank her for the foundation she gave them to begin serving the Lord.



Pat is survived by her husband, Donald Wayne of San Angelo, Texas, daughter Pamela Gail Fowler and husband Jerry, daughter Peggy Dell Creel and husband Gerald, and son Nelson Wayne Patton and wife Terri. She is survived by a sister Elizabeth Fruechtnicht and husband Glenn. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.



Funeral services for are 10 am Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9th and Main St. Church of Christ under the direction of Johnson's Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Published in Odessa American on July 19, 2019