ODESSA - Patrick Keith Kinney, 77, of Gladewater, Tx passed away on November 19, 2019 in Odessa, Tx.
Memorial services will be held at Bethany Christian Church, 4522 N. Everglade Odessa, Tx, Friday at 2:00Pm with Greg Morris officiating. Pat was born in Gladewater, Tx to Pat Kinney Sr. and Marguerite Dillard on January 21, 1942. He went to school at Terrebonne High and Nicholls State College. He married Dana Gail Bailey on October 22, 1993 in Odessa. He retired with Phillips Petroleum Oil Company as an Oil and Gas Production Engineer.
He is preceded in death by Pat and Marguerite, his brother David and his sister Valda Kinney.
He is survived by his wife Gail, his children Loren and Lisa Kinney, Lorinda and Mike Hightower, La Ronda and Chris Sestric, Patricia and Steve Kemp, and Amy Craft, Greg and Melissa Bailey, Becky and Joe Farmelo, and Kelly Rozzell. Grandchildren as follows, Sage Kinney, Kimberly Evora, Brittany Loving, La Shai Reed, Morgan Hightower, Jacobe Hightower, Garrett Sestric, Alexandria "Lexi" Sestric, Gage Kemp, Jake Craft, Erin Craft, Gracey Craft, Todd Bailey, Ashley Blevins, Tori Martin, Danielle Farmelo, Jordan Farmelo, Gabrielle Orr, Rebecca Rozzell, Bailee Rozzell.
Great grandchildren-Paisley, Brinlee, Jayden, Kourtney, Jayleah, Camryn, Lilly, Broden, Zaleigh, Nova, Hannah, Autumn, Nathaniel, Kaylyn, Keith, Megan, Zack, Bristol, King, Knox, Layla, Daylen, Carissa.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 22, 2019