Mark was part of my Energy Transfer family for 40 plus years, and I consider him a great friend, a dedicated employee, and one of the good guys. He always brought me a bag of pecans every year, and we took a trip together to load firewood in Clyde, Texas one year that I will never forget. Even after we both retired, we talked on the phone, and Mark was always upbeat and had a story to tell. I will miss him tremendously. Dean McCallister, Granbury, Texas

Dean McCallister

Friend