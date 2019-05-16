Services Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Circle J Cowboy Church Resources More Obituaries for Patsy Gilliam Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patsy Dean Gilliam

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers ODESSA Patsy Dean Gilliam passed away on May 14, 2019 at Medical Center Hospital surrounded by her son Vance Gilliam along with family and friends. Patsy was born on December 14, 1934 in Erath County Texas to Burt and Oma Dean Banks. She was one of nine brothers and sisters. She is preceded in death by her parents Burt and Oma Dean Banks, her husband Lelon Floyd (Bud) Gilliam, three brothers Preface Banks, James Banks, Mike Banks, a sister Betty Nell Lewis and daughter-in-law Celeste Gilliam.



Patsy met her husband, Lelon Floyd Gilliam, while she was in the field picking cotton. They were married on December 3, 1949 in Rule, Texas then moved to Odessa in 1952.



Patsy loved the Lord. She was instrumental in planting the seed that lead all of her brothers and sisters to the Lord. She was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church which is currently Circle J Cowboy Church for 63 years. Patsy was a home maker, seamstress and a home health provider. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed feeding friends and family.



Growing up Patsy never met a stranger and loved joking around with friends and family. At the nursing home she continued her good sense of humor joking around with the staff and residents at Deering. During her stay at Deering she crocheted beanies for the preemie babies at both hospitals in Odessa and made hats for cancer patients. She was the president of the residence at Deering Nursing Home.



She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her son Vance and wife Jamie Gilliam, grandson Kyle and wife Samantha Gilliam and three great grandchildren Adalyn and Elizabeth Gilliam and Aubree Monahan.



A special thanks to the staff at Deering Nursing Home for the love and care that was given to her during her years at the nursing home.



A Life celebration will be held at Circle J Cowboy Church on Saturday May 18, 2019 at noon. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Circle J Cowboy building fund.