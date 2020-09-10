ODESSA, TX - It's been said of Laverne Etheredge that if you ever spent time with her, you might not always remember what she said. But you always remembered how she made you feel: welcomed, comforted, and always, always loved. And wonderfully well-fed!!!



For Laverne, cooking was her gift of love. It was meant to be shared with all. Whether preparing a feast for family and friends or dropping off a warm dish of comfort food to someone in need. Laverne loved making others feel happy-or feel better through her cooking and kind words of wisdom.



Born in Temple, TX to Marie Keller Ellis and Lee Alexander Ellis. Laverne graduated from Temple High School and a local business school.



In March 1954, Laverne married the love of her life, Melvin "Tiny" Etheredge at the First Baptist Church in Temple. The couple later moved to Odessa, where they made their home and raised three daughters: Gail, LeeAnn and Diane.



Laverne was a dedicated, skilled, loving mother and wife. She had a heart of Gold.



She also made time for her church and community. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, serving on several committees. She was a member of the Junior League, served on a Crystal Ball board, Girls club board member and delivered meals to the homebound.



Laverne was also a wicked competitor. She loved to play bridge and became a Life Master. When it came to playing Dominos, card games, puzzles...she was the queen. She loved family trips and shopping sprees. Nothing compared to a Saturday adventure with mom.



Laverne is survived by her husband, Tiny, daughter Gail Etheredge and Danny Woods; grandson Tommy Miller, his wife Amanda and great-grandchildren Jake and Allie Miller of Forth Worth; and sisters Shirley Lundgren of Austin, Texas and Raedean Popelka of Coppell, TX. Other survivors include, brothers Buddy Redden, Wayne and Delane Redden, and many nieces and nephews.



Laverne was preceded in death by daughters LeeAnn Miller (2013) and Diane Etheredge (1967), her beloved mother and father and in-laws, Ed and Ethel Etheredge.



Our family would be honored by the blessing of a donation in her memory to Odessa Meals on Wheels, 1314 E. 5th St. Odessa, TX 79761 or Heart to Heart Hospice, 4214 Andrews Hwy. Suite 307 Midland, TX 79703.



A Visitation will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Frank-Wilson Funeral Directors in Odessa, TX. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



