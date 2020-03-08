|
DENTON - Patsy Lea Higdon, 79, of Denton passed away peacefully with her children by her side on March 2, 2020. Patsy was born in Kosciusko, Mississippi on October 20, 1940 the daughter of Melvin Jones and Pat Doss Jones. Patsy is preceded in death by her husband Gerald Doran Higdon in 2017, and her grandson, Kristopher Higdon in 2007.
Patsy is survived by her son, Gerald Higdon, Jr. of Houston, TX, son Danny Higdon of Pflugerville, TX, daughter Kathy Kelly of Carrollton, TX, daughter Rebecca Burr of Denton, TX, nine grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Monday March 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, TX. A memorial gathering will occur later that day from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at 2500 John Drive, Denton, TX, 76207.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 8, 2020