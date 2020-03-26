|
|
ODESSA - Patty Jean Hisaw, 87, of Odessa, passed over to her heavenly home on March 24, 2020. Private Graveside Services will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM, at Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. Patty was born December 17, 1932 to Charles Spencer and Pearl Anderson in Blytheville, Arkansas. She married the love of her life, David B. Hisaw, Sr on May 4, 1952 and they moved to Odessa in August 1957. Patty worked alongside David in their insurance business and was always ready with a big smile and a kind word. He preceded her in death on November 15, 2001. Patty was a very special lady who loved everyone, and they loved her. She will be greatly missed. Patty was a longtime member of Temple Baptist Church and later on a member of Life Change Baptist Church. Patty is preceded in death by her loving husband, both of her parents, siblings Margaret Guernsey, Charles S. Anderson, Jr, C. Aubrey Anderson; and great grandson Hunter Hisaw. Patty is survived by her children, Rebecca Jean Long and husband James David of Belton; David Hisaw, Jr and wife Deanna of Odessa and Bobby and wife Genon Hisaw of Odessa; her grandchildren Maegan and John Hutchison, Dayton Long, David III and Christy Hisaw, Cyndi and Fermin Gabaldon, Marshall and Shana Hisaw, Crystal Hisaw, CaSandra and Louis Moreno, Robert and Lisa Hisaw, Cody and Erin Hisaw; step-grandchildren Karen Collins and Amy French. She is also survived by thirty great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. The family wants to extend a special thank you to Parks Senior Living for their wonderful care of Patty. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 26, 2020