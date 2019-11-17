|
ODESSA, TX - Patty May (Newman) Turner, age 78, went to Heaven and is seated next to Jesus, on November 15, 2019. She was born on April 20, 1941 in Barnhart, TX to Alvis Nathan Newman and Mary Lucinda (Holcomb) Newman. She was a devout Christian and member of the Westover Baptist Church in Odessa for over 30 years.
Patty attended four years of college at UPTB and went on the work for the government at Child Protective Service in accounting for foster children for over 25 years, where she retired. She was a true woman of God with unconditional faith that one day she would be sitting in God's lap and that is exactly where she is. Patty served her church family working as a Sunday School teacher as well as playing the piano. She enjoyed crocheting and making quilts and if there was a hobby, she had tried it at least once. She loved her family dearly and will be missed.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter: Teri Regalado of Odessa; brother: George William Newman of Odessa; two sisters: Mary Lois Zeller of Kountz, TX and Mildred Roach of Alpine, TX; four grandchildren: Shauna Regalado, Jonathan Regalado, Kayti Sissel and Jodi Dominque; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Those there to meet her at Heaven's gate were her parents: Alvis and Mary Newman; her son: John Thomas Sissel; her son-in-law: Johnny Garcia Regalado and one sister: Betty Jo Weir.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patty's memory can be made to the Westover Baptist Church of Odessa. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 17, 2019