Paul "Andy" Campbell'
ODESSA - Paul "Andy" Campbell, 60, of Odessa, TX, passed from this life into the arms of his Lord and Savior on June 9, 2020. He was born in Odessa, TX to the late Paul and Doris Campbell.

Andy was a loving husband, father and son. He was a "no nonsense" man while being considerate and compassionate of others. He was a man of great faith and loved God. He was a patriot and loved his country. He enjoyed playing golf.

Those left to cherish his love and memories are his beloved wife of 30 years: Karen Campbell; daughter: Bethany Dandridge; brothers: Tom Campbell of Midland and Pat Campbell of San Diego, CA; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and oldest brother: Bobby Campbell.

Memorial services will be Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 9:30 am at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Andy's honor to Mission Messiah, missionmessiah.org/donate-now .



Published in Odessa American on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
West Odessa, TX 79764
432-381-9000
