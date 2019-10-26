|
ODESSA, TX - Paul was born in Hardin, MT to Tillman Arthur (Art) Graham and Irene Lorash Graham. He grew up in Bridger, MT with his 5 surviving siblings. After his mother died in childbirth in 1941, he was raised by his sister, Jo.
He graduated from Bridger High School in 1954. He went into the Air Force and served in Germany. He came to Texas to work for Exxon Pipeline where he worked for 25 years.
Paul loved to work and work hard. At, 84, he still mostly mowed his own lawn and would often refuse when his daughter offered to help. He did volunteer work in his church and the community.
He enjoyed word find puzzles and was an arm chair expert on World War II.
Paul was preceded in death by 7 of his 8 siblings: Peter Graham, Jo Thormalen, Verle Graham, James Graham, Ada Dede, Ida Foust and Tillman Graham Jr. He is survived by brother, Cliff Graham of Lolo, MT, wife Alice Graham of West Odessa, daughter Paula Graham of West Odessa, son Tillman Graham of Anchorage, AK, daughter in law, Brandy Graham of Anchorage and the person he loved most in the world, grandson, Tillman Uriah Graham of Anchorage.
He was a member of the , the Republican Party and the Seventh Day Adventist church.
There will be no services at this time. His ashes will be scattered on Pryor Mountain in Montana.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 26, 2019