Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 381-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Edward Graham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Edward Graham Obituary
ODESSA, TX - Paul was born in Hardin, MT to Tillman Arthur (Art) Graham and Irene Lorash Graham. He grew up in Bridger, MT with his 5 surviving siblings. After his mother died in childbirth in 1941, he was raised by his sister, Jo.

He graduated from Bridger High School in 1954. He went into the Air Force and served in Germany. He came to Texas to work for Exxon Pipeline where he worked for 25 years.

Paul loved to work and work hard. At, 84, he still mostly mowed his own lawn and would often refuse when his daughter offered to help. He did volunteer work in his church and the community.

He enjoyed word find puzzles and was an arm chair expert on World War II.

Paul was preceded in death by 7 of his 8 siblings: Peter Graham, Jo Thormalen, Verle Graham, James Graham, Ada Dede, Ida Foust and Tillman Graham Jr. He is survived by brother, Cliff Graham of Lolo, MT, wife Alice Graham of West Odessa, daughter Paula Graham of West Odessa, son Tillman Graham of Anchorage, AK, daughter in law, Brandy Graham of Anchorage and the person he loved most in the world, grandson, Tillman Uriah Graham of Anchorage.

He was a member of the , the Republican Party and the Seventh Day Adventist church.

There will be no services at this time. His ashes will be scattered on Pryor Mountain in Montana.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now