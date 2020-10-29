ODESSA, TEXAS - Paul H. Johnson, D.D.S., died in the early hours of October 26, 2020, at the residence of his mother, Berniece Johnson. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Sue E. Johnson and his father, Neal H. Johnson. He leaves behind his mother, Berniece Johnson of Odessa, two sons, John Wesley Roberts of Burleson TX, Jeffrey Michael Johnson of Park City, Utah and a daughter Jennifer Tarin of Flower Mound, TX, as well as 3 grand sons and one granddaughter.
Doctor Johnson was born in Odessa TX on September 5, 1950. He graduated from Odessa High School, Texas Tech University and the University of Texas Dental College, and practiced dentistry in Odessa for 34 years before retiring to Del Rio, TX. He was active in Rotary Club, the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale, and was a life time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Odessa.
At his request, there will be no formal services and he was buried on October 29th in the family plot in Del Rio. At a later date there will be a family service at graveside.
The family would like to thank the West Texas Cancer Center and Dr. Kelash Bajaj for their excellent treatment which gave him a year more of life than his first diagnosis assured him. Since there will be no formal services, anyone wishing to express their condolences might consider making a contribution to First Presbyterian Church or a charity of their choice
