1/
Paul H. Johnson
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA, TEXAS - Paul H. Johnson, D.D.S., died in the early hours of October 26, 2020, at the residence of his mother, Berniece Johnson. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Sue E. Johnson and his father, Neal H. Johnson. He leaves behind his mother, Berniece Johnson of Odessa, two sons, John Wesley Roberts of Burleson TX, Jeffrey Michael Johnson of Park City, Utah and a daughter Jennifer Tarin of Flower Mound, TX, as well as 3 grand sons and one granddaughter.



Doctor Johnson was born in Odessa TX on September 5, 1950. He graduated from Odessa High School, Texas Tech University and the University of Texas Dental College, and practiced dentistry in Odessa for 34 years before retiring to Del Rio, TX. He was active in Rotary Club, the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale, and was a life time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Odessa.

At his request, there will be no formal services and he was buried on October 29th in the family plot in Del Rio. At a later date there will be a family service at graveside.



The family would like to thank the West Texas Cancer Center and Dr. Kelash Bajaj for their excellent treatment which gave him a year more of life than his first diagnosis assured him. Since there will be no formal services, anyone wishing to express their condolences might consider making a contribution to First Presbyterian Church or a charity of their choice.

Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830)778-2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home - Del Rio
2020 North Bedell Avenue
Del Rio, TX 78840
(830) 778-2020
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved