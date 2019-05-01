ODESSA, TX - Paul Swain Townsend, age 62, of Odessa, TX passed away April 27, 2019 at Medical Center Hospital after a courageous 7-month battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family when God took him into his loving arms.



Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Hubbard- Kelly Funeral Home with Reverend Clydel Chapman of Northside Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Paul was born August 4, 1956 to Mary and Delbert Townsend in Brookhaven, MS. He grew up in Odessa and graduated from Odessa High School in 1975. Paul married Darla Pool on May 25, 1978. They would have celebrated 41 years of marriage next month.



Paul was employed by Whitco Supply at the time of his death. He made many wonderful friends while there.



He was a movie and TV trivia buff. He enjoyed watching sports on TV and also enjoyed attending Jackalopes hockey games with Darla and friends and family. Paul was the only man and was surrounded by an average of 6 to 8 women. We sat in Section WW which we jokingly named "The Wild Women's Section...and Paul."



Paul is preceded in death by his father Delbert Townsend, sister Becky Louise Townsend, father-in-law Pete Pool and his grandparents.



He is survived by his loving wife Darla, daughter Kasey Roberts and husband Patrick, two granddaughters, Audrey Nicole "Little Buddy" Townsend and Brynlee Taylor "Winkles" Roberts; mother, Mary Adolf and husband Duane; sisters, Cindy Hunter and husband Floyd, Coy Jordan and husband Dan; mother-in-law Edna Pool, sisters-in-law, Linda Pool and Brenda Terry; brother-in-law Clint Pool and wife Kay. Nieces Caitlin McDaniel and husband Bo, and Kalie Pool. Great-nephew Jaxon McDaniel. Nieces Markie, Becky and Dana and nephew Matthew. A loving friend who was like a second daughter, Latisha Hermosillo. He is also survived by his fur babies Bailey and Jake.



Pallbearers are friends and co-workers: Mike Eaton, Lance Eaton, Marvin Jamison, Malcolm Owens, Chris Wilson, Esteban Barrientos and Dawson McDonald.



The family would like to thank our many wonderful friends and Jordan Elementary family for the care and concern shown to us during this very difficult time.



We would also like to thank Albino at Medical Center Hospital for his compassion for Paul, Darla and the family. Published in Odessa American on May 1, 2019