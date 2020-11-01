ODESSA - Paula "Paulina" Escobar Porras, age 80, passed into the arms of our Lord Monday October 26th, 2020 at her residence in Odessa, TX.
Paula was born January 15, 1940 in Melvin, TX to Fidela Gonzalez and Anastacio Escobar. She married Benito Mendoza Porras Sr. on November 28, 1959, in Big Spring, Texas.
Paula was a loving wife, mom, and caring home maker for her family, close friends. She was a very compassionate woman with traditional values in life, and very supportive of her late husband. If anyone came knocking to her home, she would invite them in with a welcomed meal. She was a caretaker for her neighbor, she was a volunteer rosary maker for the Legion of Mary. She was Eucharistic minister at St. Mary's and pre-cana counselor at St. Mary's. Our mother was the matriarch of our family that was always selfless and compassionate. The first and last woman we will ever love forever is you, Mom.
She was preceded in death by her husband Benito Mendoza Porras Sr. and her grandson Benito Alejandro Porras.
Paula is survived by her sister Julia Cortez of Hobbs, New Mexico.
Her five children, Mr. Benito Mendoza Porras Jr (wife Rosa); Mrs. Sonia Mancha (husband Jose); Mr. Juan Diego "Johnny" Porras (wife Vivian Porras); Ms. Dorothy Porras; Mr. Paul Javier Porras (wife Sagrario)
And God-son Mr. Benny Aguilar (wife Delia); and nephew Mr. Carlos Bugarin (wife Chela)
Her eleven grandchildren, Mrs. Christina Marie Ortega (husband Adam), Elena Maria Porras-Gonzalez (husband Fernando), Beatrice Nicole Porras (Fiancé Ismael Duarte), Victoria Porras; Domonique Lashell Porras, Rebecca Mancha, Christopher John Porras, Jonathan Mancha, Juan Alfonso Porras, Jesus Andres Porras, David Antonio Porras.
Her nine great grandchildren, Cesar Benito Silva, Breanna Kristine Silva, Aiden Diego Porras, Noah Geremiah Sanchez, Aaliyah Nevaeh Sanchez, Abram Fernando Gonzalez, Isaiah Porras, Amelia Mancha, and Gabriel Alexander Gonzalez; and her beloved dog Nala.
The Porras family will receive guests for a time of visitation on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 5 PM - 9 PM at Odessa Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 7 PM. An 11 AM Mass of a Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Jesus "Andrew" Porras, David Porras, Jonathan Mancha, Christopher Porras, Juan Alfonso Porras and Cesar Benito Silva.
You may express condolences with the family by visiting www.odessafuneralhome.com