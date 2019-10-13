|
ODESSA - On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, Paulette Caywood, Pastor and co-founder of Odessa Christian Faith Center went to be with her Lord at age 70.
Paulette was born on September 3, 1949 in Fort Worth, Texas to Billy Clyde "Bill" and Rachel Earle "Cheryl" DeWees. She graduated from Permian High School in 1968 and from Texas Tech with a B.S. Degree in Education, with a minor in English in 1971. She began her teaching career at Midland Lee high School in Midland, Texas. She taught at the prestigious Buckley School in Sherman Oaks, California, and upon moving back to Odessa, Texas, at Crockett Jr. High School.
She married her high school sweetheart, Don Caywood on December 28, 1974. Together, they co-founded and pastored Odessa Christian Faith Center in Odessa starting with 22 people in 1981 to a current membership of over 3,000 members.
Paulette had a deep and genuine love for people, no matter their age, race, socio-economic status, or gender. She helped hundreds, if not thousands of people navigate life's difficulties with her compassionate and insightful wisdom. All who knew her would attest to her genuine peacefulness, high standards of moral excellence, adroit humor, and compassion. She always made time to provide guidance and care for people in need. Thoughtfulness and consideration of others were constant hallmarks or her character. Although she maintained comprehensive oversight of thousands of congregants, she made each person feel as though they were uniquely loved. She will be dearly missed and unreplaceable in the depth and breadth of her selfless influence.
Paulette was preceded in death by her parents Cheryl and Bill DeWees. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Don Caywood, her sister Annette and husband Jimmy Pruitt, her niece Alesha and nephew Chris and wife Casey, along with several great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Odessa Christian Faith Center at 7 o'clock p.m. Memorial donations may be made toward the Legacy Building Fund of Odessa Christian Faith Center at 9000 Andrews Highway, Odessa, TX.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 13, 2019