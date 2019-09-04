|
ODESSA, TX - Paulina Fierro, age 82, passed from this life Monday, September 2, 2019 at her home. She was born Tuesday, June 15, 1937 in El Mulato, Chihuahua, Mexico to the late Librado Flores and Juana Rodriguez. She was a homemaker and a Catholic at heart.
Those left to cherish her love and memory include her husband: Juan Fierro; 5 children: Raul Fierro and wife Araceli, Alvaro Fierro and wife Ramona, Rosa Azpeitia and husband Mauricio, Juan M. Fierro and wife Belen, and Paula Gallegos and husband Alberto, all of Odessa; 9 grandchildren: Erika F. Beck and husband T.K, Ivette F. Suchil, Jesus R. Fierro and wife Krystal, Ruben J. Suchil, Joanna F. Garcia and husband Timothy, Joanne F. Garcia and husband Bobby, Arely E. Gallegos, Liliana Fierro, and Maria Milagros Fierro; 4 great-grandchildren: Ty'ericc X. Beck, Pamela R. Beck, Tracee I. Beck and Ruby A. Fierro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Paulina is preceded in death by her parents; Librado Flores and Juana Rodriguez; 2 brothers; 1 sister; and daughter.
A Rosary will be recited 7:00 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2018 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be 3:00 pm am Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.
