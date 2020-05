Or Copy this URL to Share

ODESSA - Pauline Jensen Nichols, 98, of Odessa, died Sunday, May 21, 2020, in Odessa. Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm Tuesday May 26, 2020, at Northside Baptist Church. Burial will follow wednesday at 1:00pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens Rev. Clydel Chapman is officiating. Arrangements are by HUBBARD KELLY FUNERAL HOME of Odessa.



