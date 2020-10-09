ODESSA - Ms. Pauline Mack passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, TX. She was born July 22, 1942 in Trinity, TX to Lando Branton and Luverta Dailey. A lifelong Odessan, she attended Blackshear High School.Ms. Mack always had a strong passion and devotion for children. She worked for Ector County Independent School District and MHMR from which she retired.After 12 years of service with MHMR, Mrs. Mack retired and became a full-time foster parent. She enjoyed fostering so much that she went on to adopt four children.She was preceded in death by her mother Luverta Dailey, her father Lando Branton, her sisters Lannie Webster and Annie Lee Posey.She is survived by her adopted children: Zatanja Mack, Jumauis Mack, Jontel Mack, Zateria Mack of Odessa, TX; grandchildren Zhantreyviea (Lulu), JaQuincie (Tiger); and a host of other relatives and friends.Pauline Macks's passions were to take care of her family and always maintain a loving and supportive household. She was a beautiful person inside and out. She will be truly missed.Pauline's funeral service is limited to family only.