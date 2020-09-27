SUGARLAND - Peggy Jo (West) Brewer, 86 years old of Amarillo, TX passed away on September 24, 2020 in Sugarland, TX.Visitation will be Tuesday September 29, 2020 from 12:00-1:00pm at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.Graveside services will be held 1:00pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Brother Michael Bartlett and Brother Michael Moore officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home.Peggy was born in Amarillo, TX to Alton & Mary West on July 16, 1934. She went to school at Amarillo High School. She married Kenneth Ross Brewer on August 15, 1953 in Amarillo, TX. She was strong willed and full of life. She loved her family time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids.She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Brewer, mom and dad Mary & Alton West, sister Doris Thompson, Delores Halford, Joyce Shotwell & Sue Chadwick and son-in-law Chipper Minott.Peggy is survived by her children, Ricky Brewer wife Pam, Becky Minott, Bryan Brewer wife Tanya; grandchildren, Cory Brewer, Naticia Dodson and husband Rustan , Trey Minott, Curtis Brewer and wife Maxie, Kendra Minott, Michaela Brewer, Braylynn Carrion; great grandchildren Maylie and Ezavien Brito, Ethen and Madison Brewer, Natessa Dodson, Hayden Brooks Minott and Grady Dodson.Pall bearers will be Cory Brewer, Trey Minott, Curtis Brewer, Rustan Dodson, Ezavien Brito and Ethen Brewer.