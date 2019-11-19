Odessa American Obituaries
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Assembly of God Church
Mountainburg, AR
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Garden Cemetery
Odessa, TX
Reverend Perry Melvin Cowin


1925 - 2019
Reverend Perry Melvin Cowin Obituary
FORT SMITH - Reverend Perry Melvin Cowin, 94, of Mountainburg passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 with his family and friends around him. He was a retired Assembly of God minister with 50 plus years of service including serving as a former pastor of the Alma and Mountainburg Assembly of God Churches. Additionally, he and his wife, Polly, traveled and taught seminars for 20 years. Perry was born January 3, 1925 in Slaton, Texas to the late Perry Martin and Myrtle (Taylor) Cowin. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Otha Glen and Bill Cowin.

Services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Mountainburg Assembly of God Church with graveside service and burial Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Garden Cemetery in Odessa, Texas.

Perry is survived by his wife, Polly, of 74 years; two daughters, Gay Thurman and husband Bob of Dallas, TX and Suzan Casey and husband Scott of Midland, TX; a brother, Gene A. Cowin and wife Nicki of Kibler, AR; 4 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be great grandsons.

Family will visit with friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Ocker Chapel of Alma, 917 Hwy. 64 E., Alma, AR. A visitation will also be held Friday, November 22, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Garden and Funeral Home, 6801 E. Business, Odessa, TX.

Published in Odessa American on Nov. 19, 2019
