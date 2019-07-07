MIDLAND - "Coach" Peter Swain departed from this life on July 3, 2019, he was 91 years old. Pete was born on May 11, 1928, in Laurel, Nebraska. His parents were Josina and Peter Swain.



He grew up in Long Beach, California, and attended Long Beach Poly Tech High School. A prominent baseball player growing up, Pete signed with the then-Boston Braves organization after graduating high school. After four seasons with the Braves organization, Pete was drafted into the Army in 1949. After serving two years in the Army, he returned to professional baseball in 1953 to the then-Milwaukee Braves. After the 1953 season, Pete joined Texas ranching legend Herbert Kokernot and his Alpine Cowboys to finish his playing career. Pete attended Sul Ross State University where he received his degree in Geology and was also the head coach of the Lobo baseball team where he led them in winning the 1957 NAIA National Championship.



After baseball and coaching, Pete went into the oil and gas industry where he enjoyed a 60-year career that took him all over the world. Pete enjoyed traveling with his wife, being with his family and the game of baseball. His sense of humor and quick wit never left him short of good one-liners that were enjoyed by all. He loved with a full and honest heart that was felt by all those that ever met him, but above all he was a true disciple of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



Pete is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol Swain of Midland. He is also survived by his sister, Marlene Bangs of Medford, Oregon; daughter, Carol Wilson of Midland, Texas; son, Lou Swain of Midland, Texas; his grandchildren, Jordan Wilson of Midland, Texas, Josh Wilson, and wife, Brenna Wilson of Lubbock, Texas, John Wesley Wilson, and wife, Gretchen Wilson of Midland, Texas, Caitlin Riemer, and husband, Lee Riemer of Austin, Texas, Jackson Wilson of Lubbock, Texas, Meghan Swain of Midland, Texas, Addison Swain of Midland, Texas; his great-grandchildren Knox Wilson, Cooper Wilson, Mia Wilson and Collier Wilson; and his step-children, Joe Jay, and wife, Nancy Jay of Nasa, Texas, John Jay, and wife, Ann Jay of Seabrook, Texas, Jennifer Newland, and husband, Richard Newland of Katy, Texas, and their families.



Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Lou Swain, Jordan Wilson, Josh Wilson, John Wesley Wilson, Jackson Wilson and John Jay.



Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com. Published in Odessa American on July 7, 2019