Phillip E. Godwin passed away October 8, 2019, at the age of 83. Phillip was born August 6, 1936, in Levelland, Texas, to Lewis Cicero and Maye Coker Godwin. He graduated from Lake View High School in San Angelo, Texas, before joining the United States Navy. He served 4 years as a radarman on the Destroyer USS Hamner. In the meantime, Phillip's parents moved to Odessa and upon discharge from the Navy, Phillip returned to his family and graduated from Odessa College, attaining membership in Phi Theta Kappa. While at OC, Phillip met the love of his life and married Patty Westermann on August 6, 1960. The young couple immediately moved to Houston where Phillip attended the University of Houston Law School Juris. He passed the Texas bar and began practicing law in 1964.
The couple returned to Odessa with two young children, and Phillip worked for the family business, Godwin Carpet Company, before joining the Ector County Attorney's office. After entering private practice, Phillip was elected and served as the Ector County Court at Law Judge for 10 years and was re-elected twice. His proudest accomplishment while in office was the establishment of the Ector County Youth Center. "The Judge responsible for juvenile and youth programs… that work." After completing his service to the community, Phillip returned to private practice, always the gentleman lawyer, sole practitioner. Phillip practiced in many states and federal courts, including the United States Supreme Court.
Phillip's love of practicing law was centered on his belief that every person, regardless of power or position, deserved the right to quality counsel. He advocated for those who needed a voice and a feeling of hope.
Phillip served the community as a member of the Lions Club, and served on the boards for Harmony Home, Asbury United Methodist Church, and Odessa Country Club. In 2011, he received the Heritage of Odessa Foundation Community Statesman Award for Law.
Phillip and Patty raised their children at Asbury United Methodist Church. Phillip's life was marked with kindness. He helped many with his intellect, humor, and unique ability to touch people. His was a life well lived. If your life intersected with Phillip's, you are blessed.
Phillip is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Max E. Godwin, Lewis C. Godwin Jr., and one granddaughter. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, daughter Sabrina Dubberly and her husband Dwayne of Amarillo, daughter Laurie Godwin of Denver, Colorado, and son Benjamin and his wife Joanna of Paonia, Colorado. He is also survived by his sister Kay Kennedy of Odessa, six grandchildren; Adam Dubberly, Alex Kate Barrera, Kacey Godwin, Amanda Nash, Colton Godwin, and Allison Godwin, three great grandchildren; Lincoln, Sophie, and Hayes, and nieces and nephews, many of whom considered him a second father.
A scholarship will be established in his name at Odessa College.
Public viewing will be held on Friday, October 11th from 5-9 p.m. at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. Services are scheduled at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday October 12, 2019, at Asbury United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Please visit hubbardkellyfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 11, 2019