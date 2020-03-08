|
ODESSA, TX - Phillip LaMar Hodge, 37, passed from this life Monday, February 17, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. Phillip, known as Poppy, graduated from Zion private school in 2000. He served our country honorably in the US Navy from 2000 to 2005.
Poppy was a fisherman. He loved to fish. He liked to play dominoes and he liked to swim with family and friends.
His passion was cooking. He would say, "You buy, and I'll cook." Poppy cooked on the Navy Ships he served on - the Constellation and the Nimitz. He was a prankster. Everyone loved Poppy and he never met a stranger. He would give you the shirt off of his back. He was tough, loving, kind, and soft spoken. Poppy was handsome with a beautiful soul. His son Amariye captured his heart.
Those left to cherish his love and memory are his parents: Larry and Trudy Hodge of Odessa, TX; son: Amariye Hodge of San Ramon, CA; step-daughters: Jakayla and Alaisha Walton of San Ramon, CA; brother: Shon Hodge of Odessa, TX; sisters: Angela Hodge of Midland, TX, LaTasha Kechah and Nicole Brown of Odessa, TX, LaTasha Hodge of Lubbock, TX, and Shaunte' Brown of Denver, CO, and Tyeland Griffin of Dallas, TX; and a host of relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 8, 2020