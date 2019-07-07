ODESSA - Prajedes Kelis Ceballos, 93, passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 3rd, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones.



Kelis was born in Seguin, TX on December 14, 1925 to Celso and Maria Ceballos. He was blissfully married to the love of his life Lorenza Ramirez Ceballos for sixty-six (66) years. In 1962, Kelis & Lorenza Ceballos decided to move from Big Spring to Odessa, TX to raise their family of six (6) children: Prajedes Jr., Silvia, Mary Alma, Miguel, Ilda, and Diana.



Kelis was a professional welder for fifty (50) years, proudly serving the Pipefitters & Plumbers Local 239 for thirty (30) years.



In his spare time, Kelis truly and wholeheartedly loved being surrounded at the family table by his children and grandchildren where they talked, sang and laughed while listening to music. He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather. Kelis enjoyed traveling; he often whisked his family away to vacation in Las Vegas. Kelis appreciated competitive sports like boxing, horse racing and cockfighting. He was an avid sportsman, winning countless awards and tributes. Kelis was known for his caring and loving nature but also his great sense of humor.



Prajedes Kelis Ceballos is preceded in death by his wife Lorenza Ceballos and four of his six children; Prajedes Ceballos, Jr., Miguel Ceballos, Mary Alma Ceballos and Ilda Ceballos Lopez.



Kelis is survived by his two daughters, Silvia Lemos and Diana White. Kelis is also survived by fifteen (15) grandchildren, twenty-eight (28) great grandchildren and six (6) great great grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 9th at 10am at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland, Texas. Brother Chris Hager will be officiating. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory. Published in Odessa American on July 7, 2019