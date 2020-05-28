CRANE - Tuesday, May 26, 2020, R.E. Mason, loving father and Paw Paw, passed away at the age of 86. R.E. was born September 18, 1933 in Sanderson, Texas to Roy Elmer and Lydia Mae Mason. R.E. was a long-time resident of Crane where he married Evelyn Harris and they raised three children, Jeff, Bobby and Becky. He worked for El Paso Natural Gas Company for 30+ years at plants in Crane, El Paso, Goldsmith, and Guadalupe. R.E. Mason was an avid sports fan, and he had a passion for his favorite teams which were the Crane Golden Cranes, University of Texas Longhorns, and the Dallas Cowboys. R.E. had a wonderful sense of humor, and a tremendous love for his family, and he will be missed greatly by his family and all that knew him.



He is preceded in death by his parents Roy Elmer and Lydia Mae Mason; his wife Evelyn Elizabeth Mason; and sister Barbara Fly. He is survived by his two sons Jeff Mason and his wife, Penny of Midland and Bobby Mason and wife, Annette of Andrews and a daughter Becky Haynes and husband, Johnny of Victoria. He also will be missed by his grandsons, Jeremy Mason, Brent Mason, Brian Mason, and John Ryan Haynes. He is survived by brother-in-law Ken Harris and wife, Jean of Ft. Worth, two nieces Pattie Hedges and husband, Steve of Lorena, and Vicki Lauderback of Crane, and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family has requested the funeral services to be private.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home of Crane.



